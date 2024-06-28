Get the latest Alienware 27-inch OLED 320Hz gaming monitor for a new all time low price

There's a growing number of OLED gaming PC monitors out there. However, many of them have either average or slightly above-average refresh rates for their displays. Dell's Alienware division recently released a new OLED display with a much faster refresh rate, and you can get it now for its lowest price to date.

At the moment, the 2024 released 27-inch Alienware AW2725DF OLED gaming PC monitor is priced at $819.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and an $80 discount from its $899.99 MSRP.

The OLED display offers much more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than traditional gaming monitors. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 along with 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage and an infinite contrast ratio. It has a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

However, the big feature for gamers is this display's fast 320Hz refresh rate, along with a 0.03 response time. It also supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync, allowing players to experience visuals with no graphical tearing or stuttering on screen and with excellent motion clarity.

Other gaming features of this monitor include Night Vision for better contrast and clarity for darker game scenes and Chroma Vision, which adds a heat map to the display so you can tell which items on the screen are game objects and which ones are just background.

In the back of the monitor, AlienFX lighting can be customized to show off the display's logos. You also have three USB-A ports, a USB-B upstream port, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and two DisplayPorts.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.