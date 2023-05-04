Google uses Star Wars Day to tease the Pixel Fold with "May the Fold be with you"

After months of rumors and leaks, Google used May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, to officially reveal the first teaser for the Pixel Fold foldable smartphone.

The teaser came in the form of a quick eight-second video on YouTube, labeled "May the Fold be with you." Catchy. There's also a new teaser site for the Pixel Fold, with the same video and the title, and the label, "The first foldable phone engineered by Google."

That's it, really. The YouTube video has a May 10 date in the description, which is also the same day as the Google I/O dev conference. We expect the Pixel Fold to be revealed in full, along with some other hardware and software announcements and reveals.

Most of the hardware details on the smartphone have already leaked, including its main 7.6-inch OLED display, and Google's current second-generation Tensor in-house processor. We also believe the starting price of the phone will be very high, at $1,799, but pre-orders are rumored to include a free Pixel Watch as well. We should know everything in less than a week.