The Samsung CU8000 4K TV is at its lowest price offering great value for money

Amazon is currently selling the 65” Samsung CU8000 TV with Crystal UHD 4K display at its lowest-ever price of just $577.99. At this price, you’re saving yourself 8% off the list price of $627.99.

One of the reassuring things about this TV is that Amazon has it listed as one of its handpicked choices explaining that at this price and the features you get, it’s a good value for money.

Highlighting the features that come included with this model, Amazon writes:

DYNAMIC CRYSTAL COLOR: A billion shades of color pop into view when you turn on this TV; Every subtle variation becomes clear with Dynamic Crystal Color—tech that achieves a different level of UHD using advanced technology.voltage : 120 volts

CRYSTAL PROCESSOR W/ 4K UPSCALING: Watch the content you love upgraded to dazzling 4K resolution; You’ll be able to better enjoy your TV’s capabilities as the Crystal Processor automatically transforms color, sound and more

MOTION XCELERATOR: Experience smooth motion and improved clarity with Motion Xcelerator; Now you can fuel your need for speed with high-intensity sports, movies and games, and enjoy crisp and clear details at the same time

MEGA CONTRAST: See more detail as our Mega Contrast analyzes and adjusts each image; Every frame appears more natural, and a feeling of depth is added as contrast is dialed up in the foreground

HDR: Take in an impressive spectrum of colors and fine details, even in the darkest scenes; Brightness and contrast are automatically dialed into their ideal levels in every frame so you can see your content as it’s meant to be seen

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: Get in the mix with Object Tracking Sound Lite; You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio

ULTRA SLIM DESIGN: You’ll hardly have a chance to admire the AirSlim Design —so thin it practically blends into your wall; It’s the perfect fit for any room with a streamlined profile that sets it apart from the competition

Q-SYMPHONY 3.0: With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S- Series soundbar operate as one; Together, they can optimize all the channels to bring you a masterfully orchestrated sound experience

SOLAR CELL REMOTE: Turn up the volume on sustainability with the innovative SolarCell Remote; It features a solar panel for charging, as well as other smart features including a built-in microphone to use with your favorite voice assistant

CONNECTTIME: It’s now easier to take video calls from connected devices by using a big screen TV platform; No need to pause your conversation for a snack break - ConnecTime allows users to transition calls from their TV to a smaller device

In terms of reviews, this TV has 885 ratings and an overall score of 4.4 stars meaning that customers like it. In addition, Amazon has a note on the product page explaining that this product has fewer returns than average compared to similar products.

