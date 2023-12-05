Get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headphones for a rock bottom price right now

Most PC gamers like to wear headphones while playing games. However, it's hard to find a quality headset that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. SteelSeries is one of the most well-known and best makers of PC gaming headsets, and right now you can get one of its models for a new all-time rock-bottom price.

The wired SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headphones are on sale at Amazon for only $39.99 right now. That's not only a low price but it's also $20 off its normal $59.99 MSRP.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 headset uses the company's Nova Acoustic System. That means it includes a custom-designed High Fidelity Driver for quality audio. It also supports 360-degree spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

The headset also supports the Sonar Software app with a 10-band Parametric EQ that lets you adjust the sound even more. SteelSeries says:

With a couple of clicks, highlight the head pops and critical enemy footsteps by using presets made with the best esports players.

It also has a noise-canceling microphone that can cut down the outside noise by up to 25dB. It also can be retracted inside the headset when you are not using it.

At just 236g, the headset is very lightweight. Combined with its sturdy ABS plastic frame, its stretchy headband and its memory foam earcups, the headset should be comfortable to wear for a long PC gaming session.

