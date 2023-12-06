Microsoft begins shipping Surface Hub 3 in two screen sizes

At the Surface 2023 event in September, Microsoft revealed the latest addition to its Surface lineup—﻿the Surface Hub 3. Today, the company announced that its next-generation meeting room and collaboration device is now available for purchase in 50-inch and 85-inch display sizes.

The new Surface Hub 3 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Surface Hub 2S. According to Microsoft, the device is built on Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows. This combines meeting, collaboration, and content-sharing capabilities in an all-in-one device.

The new Surface features a 4K PixelSense display, and both screen sizes can rotate fromportrait tolandscape for natural whiteboarding or more personal video calls. Microsoft also said customers would get better performance, with over 60% faster CPUs and 160% better graphics.

Surface Hub 3 is not just another collaboration tool; it's a comprehensive solution that redefines the dynamics of team interaction. It's built on the principles of intuitive use, versatility, and integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms. This all-in-one device is designed to cater to the needs of modern businesses, offering a unique blend of Microsoft's iconic design and the latest in collaboration technology.

For existing Surface Hub 2S customers, Microsoft offers the Surface Hub 3 Pack, which provides all the new hardware capabilities and allows for a simple upgrade. Customers can also choose to migrate their Surface Hub 2S to run Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows through software provided by Microsoft early next year.

Microsoft is offering the 50-inch Surface Hub 3 for $9,499. This package includes a Surface Hub Pen and a Surface Hub Smart Camera. For larger needs, the company is selling the 85-inch Surface Hub 3 for $22,999.

The new Surface Hub 3 is available directly from Microsoft and through select resellers. You can order it now from authorized resellers for your business.​