Get this Acer Nitro gaming mouse for a rock bottom all time low price right now

If you are looking to get a high-end gaming mouse that also looks cool, and for a price that nearly anyone can afford, you should check out the Acer Nitro III Gaming Mouse at Amazon. You can purchase it for a truly rock bottom all-time low price right now.

At the moment, the Acer Nitro III Gaming Mouse is priced at just $19.99 at Amazon. That's also a $10 discount from its normal $29.99 MSRP.

The wired gaming mouse has a cool-looking design that shows off the device's six LED sections. With the included software, you can make changes to the light's colors with red, blue, green, cyan, lime green, and pink options. The Acer logo on the mouse is also illuminated by an LED as well.

The ambidextrous and symmetric design of the mouse makes it easy to hold in either hand with its six buttons. The optical sensor on the bottom can be adjusted from 800 to 7,200 DPI so you can set it to the sensatively level that works for you. In addition, it has a fast 125 Hz polling rate. That will make this a solid mouse for both offline and online PC gaming.

You can also get the Acer Nitro Gen 2 Wired Gaming Keyboard, with its 104 mechanical keys and support for RGB backlighting, for an all-time low price of $34.99 at Amazon as well. That's also $15 below its normal $49.99 MSRP.

