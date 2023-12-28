It's Nvidia RTX 3060 vs AMD 6750 /6700 XT for 12GB VRAM crown this Christmas and New Year

It's Christmas time with the New Year (2024) also coming up shortly after. As such, there are some decent deals to be had in case you are looking to build a PC or are in the market for an upgrade. If it's a gaming PC that you have or have in mind, the graphics card (GPU) is certainly the most vital component.

1080p or Full HD continues to be the most popular resolution and although an 8GB VRAM graphics card is typically still the sweet spot, more and more games are starting to require more than 8Gigs of memory if want to play the newest titles at the highest quality settings even at 1080p. Aside from high-fidelity textures, ray tracing too has shown to be very memory-hungry, which is why we have begun recommending cards with 10 or 12Gig GPUs for 1080p gaming as well.

The two most affordable 10/12GB GPUs are the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series and the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12GB, and both of these GPUs are priced in and around the $300 price category.

The best buy among these at the moment is definitely the RX 6750 XT and one of the XFX variants' is currently selling at $330, which is a very good price for a card of this caliber. The 6750 XT is a refreshed version of the 6700 XT and as such, it is around 8-10% faster than the latter.

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750XT CORE Gaming Graphics Card with 12GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 2 RX-675XYJFDP: $329.99 (Amazon US) **[Best deal for around $300]**

While the AMD 6750 XT is much faster (by ~40%) than the Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, the latter is available for $290 which is $40 less. So in case you can't stretch your budget to above 300 but do want a 12GB GPU, the RTX 3060 is a decent buy too for $290. However, for $40 more, the 6750 XT does bring a lot more performance. An advantage for the 3060 12GB however is that it can run on a 450-500W PSU whereas the 6750 XT requires a 650W PSU.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6 192-Bit HDMI/DP PCIe 4 Torx Twin Fan Ampere OC: $289.99 (Amazon US)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 WINDFORCE OC 12G (REV2.0) Graphics Card, 2X WINDFORCE Fans, 12GB 192-bit GDDR6, GV-N3060WF2OC-12GD REV2.0: $289.99 (Amazon US)

The RX 6700 XT is another great card available for around $300 at times which is when it is a great buy, just not right now.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

