Get this Samsung 32-inch PC monitor with smart TV and cloud gaming for an all time low price

If you are looking to buy a new PC monitor, the amount of choices you have is pretty endless. However, if you are not a hardcore gamer but still want a quality monitor to play games on occasion and maybe even watch content from streaming services without the need for a PC, the Samsung 32-inch M70C Series UHD PC monitor may be for you.

The good news is that the Samsung 32-inch M70C Series UHD PC monitor is currently at an all-time low price of just $399.99. That's also a big $200 discount from its normal $599.99 price tag.

The Samsung 32-inch M7 monitor has a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It comes with a stand that allows to pivot the screen from landscape to portrait positions so you can check out long documents without a lot of scrolling. It also supports VESA-based mounting on a wall.

One of the things about this monitor is that users don't need a PC connected to it to perform certain functions, such as viewing content on streaming services. The built-in Samsung Smart TV features let you watch free, premium, and live TV with Samsung's many streaming apps, such as YouTube, Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. The monitor even lets you play high-quality games without a powerful PC thanks to integration with cloud gaming services from Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, etc.

