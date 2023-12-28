Save 48% on Adata's 2TB XPG PCIe 4 SSD, now avialable for only $110

Those looking for an affordable, high-capacity solid-state drive can check out the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade from Adata. This inexpensive PCIe Gen4 drive is now available with a massive 48% discount, allowing you to upgrade the storage in your computer, laptop, or console (it is compatible with PlayStation 5) for as little as $109.99 for the 2TB configuration.

2TB XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade - $109.99 | 48% off on Amazon US

Enjoy next-gen performance with the XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 solid state drive (SSD). Sporting the latest PCIe Gen4x4 interface and a host of other capabilities, this SSD is capable of reaching blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 7400/6400MB per second.

The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade promises speeds of up to 7400MB/s read and 6800MB/s write when connected to compatible computers with processors and motherboards supporting the PCIe Gen4 or Gen5 standards. However, the drive also works with older computers that support M2 NVMe drives—you can get up to 3400MB/s read and 3000MB/s write speeds on PCIe Gen3 PCs.

Adata says the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade is also compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles. Therefore, it is currently one of the most affordable methods to get plenty of storage for new games.

Here are more detailed specs:

Capacity Memory Interface Heatsink MTBF TBW Warranty XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB 3D NAND SLC M2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Aluminum 2,000,000 hours 1480TB 5-year limited

Note: If you want to buy the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade for your laptop, ensure it supports M2 2280 solid-state drives. Some laptops use shorter form factors and do not accommodate 2280-sized SSDs. Check the user manual before installing.

The XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade is also available in other storage configurations. The 4TB variant costs $249.99 (14% off) and the 1TB option will set you back $69.99.

You can also check out Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Newegg US to find other great tech deals or browse some of our recently covered discounts.

