Get this cool Samsung Freestyle portable projector for $200 off at Amazon

One of Samsung's coolest products in recent years is the Samsung Freestyle portable projector. Unfortunately, it's also been fairly expensive for this type of product. Thankfully for a limited time, you can get this for a much cheaper price on Amazon. Normally, it sells for $797.99 but for right now you can get it for $200 off its MSRP, bringing its price down to just $597.99.

The Samsung Freestyle is about the size of a soda can, but it can project an HD image of up to 100 inches. Its cradle stand lets you move the projector's image 180 degrees, so you can place it on a wall or even a ceiling. Furthermore, the image automatically adjusts its focus, level, and keystone position so you will get the perfect image.

The projector also has its own 360-degree speaker, and it comes with Samsung's Tizen-based Smart TV operating system so you can connect it to your home network and stream all of your favorite streaming TV show and movie apps. You can connect it to an optional external battery pack and take the projector wherever you want to go.

