Deal: Get this 2023 Samsung QLED 4K TV for up to $448 off for a limited time

Samsung has some great prices right now on its smart big-screen televisions. That includes TVs that were launched in 2023 like the Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV. You can get as much as $448 off this TV right now. That's for the 85-inch model which is currently priced at $2849.99 at Amazon.

Here's some info on the Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TVs:

DIRECT FULL ARRAY: Super precise LEDs are the secret to this TV’s straight fire contrast; That’s Samsung QLED Direct Full Array; Get caught up in the details as you experience precision-controlled contrast with deep blacks and bright whites

NEURAL QUANTUM PROCESSOR W/ 4K UPSCALING: If you’re streaming an HD movie, watching sports, or looking at home videos, experience it all transformed into sharp 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI powered processor

QUANTUM HDR+: Catch the latest releases on a big screen at home, instead of at the theater, with rich details and more immersive colors thanks to Quantum HDR+ that analyzes and enhances each scene

DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: Get in the mix with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite; You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio

100% COLOR VOLUME W/ QUANTUM DOT: Take in a billion shades of unwavering color and enjoy vivid, lifelike color at any brightness level as Quantum Dot technology works to create every shade you see on screen

Here are the various models for the Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TVs. Keep in mind that the smallest 50-inch model only supports Quantum HDR. The other models support Quantum HDR+.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.