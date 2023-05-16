Deal Alert: Save up to $21,200 on a Samsung 146-inch Wall TV now

If you want to get a really, really big TV for your business conference room or retail space, or if you just want to impress your house guests, Samsung's The Wall TV is a great solution. Right now, during the company's Samsung Days event, you can get The Wall TV up to 146 inches for a lot less money (but let's be real: it's still very expensive).

Right now, the 146-inch 2K version of The Wall TV is on sale at Samsung for $84,799. Yes, that's pricey but it's still $21,200 cheaper than its normal $105,999 price tag.

The Wall TV is actually a series of MicroLED panels that are connected together to form a seamless display. Here's some info on the screen's picture quality

A deep black background blankets the screen with accurate uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels. The enhanced depth delivers unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail. Colors leap to life with spectacular vibrancy to recreate scenes as if you were there in real life. Narrower wavelengths produce RGB colors two times purer and more accurate than conventional LEDs.

Samsung claims that it will take just two hours for two people to mount the TV's brackets on a wall (no there's no stand for this TV), then put in background plates, and then mount and connect the actual display panels. The TV's control box is actually built into the display to cut down on the number of visible cords.

You can also save money for a limited time on the smaller 110-inch 2K model of The Wall as well. Samsung sells a 4K 146-inch version but it currently doesn't have a discount.

Stay tuned as we will have even more deals on many Samsung products this week. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

