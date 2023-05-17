Deal: Get this SanDisk 1TB microSD card at its lowest price before it sells out

If you own a notebook or a Chromebook, you know that the amount of hard drive or SSD storage space is limited compared to a desktop PC. That's why most of them have a microSD card slot. Right now, you can get 1TB of extra storage at a low price from SanDisk.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSD card, with SD card adapter, for just $89.99. That's a big $47 discount from its normal $136.99 MSRP. The card supports up to 150MB/s for transfer speeds and has an A1-rated performance ranking for loading apps.

You might want to hurry as Amazon shows only a limited number of these cards are still available.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.