Amazon Deal: Get WD Black P40 external SSDs with some deep discounts now

Western Digital sells high end gaming oriented SSDs under its WD Black brand. Right now, you can get a 1TB WD Black P40 external SSD with some nice features at a deep discount. At the moment, it's priced at just $109.99 on Amazon. That's a nice $70 discount compared to its normal $179.99 MSRP.

The WD Black P40 has up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds, which makes it great for not only normal storage but also for use when connected to game consoles like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. It's also pretty rugged with its shock-resistant structure able to handle falls of up to two meters. Finally, if you hook it up to a Windows PC, you can use its RGB lighting system with customizable light colors.

You can also save on some other WD Black P40 external SSDs on Amazon right now:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.