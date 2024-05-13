Get this Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for a all new low price

While there are lots of gaming-themed keyboards with mechanical switches, some people want those kinds of features in a normal keyboard for work. For those folks, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard has just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now you can get the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for $124.99 at Amazon. That's a discount of $20 off its $149.99 MSRP.

This is a compact keyboard that lacks keys like the number buttons on the right that you might find in a full size keyboard. However, its smaller size makes it great for travel, and you can connect it to your PC or mobile device either with Bluetooth or with the included USB Logi Bolt receiver dongle.

The tactile quiet switches and the low-profile keys on this keyboard should offer hours of comfortable use and also generate less noise while you type. The backlighting on each key will also help in darkened rooms and settings. The battery life for the keyboard is claimed to last up to 15 days with backlighting on, or up to 10 months if it is turned off. You can recharge it with the included USB-C cable.

The keyboard can connect to up to three devices at once, so you can use it to work on your PC, your laptop and your tablet on your work desk.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

