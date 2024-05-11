Get the Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Are you looking for a wireless gaming mouse with advanced features that will also last hundreds of hours with a single AA battery? If so, you are in luck because the Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse has all that, and can be bought at its lowest price.

At the moment the Razer Basilisk V3 X wireless gaming mouse is available for $59.42 at Amazon. That's also a $10.57 discount from its $69.99 MSRP.

The Razer Basilisk V3 X mouse can be used with its Bluetooth wireless hardware for up to 535 hours on one AA battery, and up to 285 hours when the mouse connects to its 2.4 Hz Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB dongle (yes, the mouse does come with a AA battery).

Aside from its battery life, the mouse includes an 18,000 DPI optical sensor. It also has nine programmable buttons. In addition, the two main buttons use mechanical switches and are designed to last up to 60 million clicks. All of the buttons can also be assigned a second set of commands on top of their primary commands with the included Razer Hypershift software.

Finally, the mouse uses Razer's Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colors supported. With the included software, the lights can react to what you are playing on screen with hundreds of supported Chroma RGB games.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.