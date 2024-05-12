Amazon Deal: The 85-inch Hisense U7 Series 4K UHD Google Smart TV drops to its lowest price

Today, you can upgrade your home entertainment experience with the Hisense U7 Series Google Smart TV which is currently selling at its lowest price on Amazon US so, get it for yourself while you can.

85-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (85U7K - QLED, Native 144Hz, 1000-Nit, Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility): $1498 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

The U7 Series Smart TV comes equipped with Hisense's proprietary ULED technology which promises improved colour, contrast, brightness, and motion, delivering an enhanced picture quality. In addition, utilising smaller LEDs and full array local dimming, this TV achieves bright and evenly distributed light for an immersive entertainment experience.

Furthermore, it minimises digital noise and motion blur in fast-action scenes with its 480 Smooth Motion and 144Hz Native Refresh Rate.

With Game Mode Pro, HDMI 2.1 inputs automatically detect gaming sequences, adjusting settings for uninterrupted play. In addition, features such as Automatic Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Freesync Premium Pro minimise input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

