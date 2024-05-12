Get the Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for its lowest price ever at $269.99

We continue to see Wi-Fi 7 routers, which started going on sale in 2023, start to come down in price in 2024. That includes the Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, which just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon.

Right now, the Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is priced at $269.99 at Amazon. That's a $80 discount from its $349.99 MSRP.

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 router supports three bands (2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, and 6 Ghz) with a combined download speed of up to 10 Gbps. The signal will reach up to 3,000 square feet. It supports up to 200 devices, and you can set up the router so that it priorities certain devices above others.

Setup should be easy with the Linksys mobile app. It includes parental controls for the routers and guest access can also be set up for when friends drop by.

The router has four 1 Gbps Ethernet ports for wired connections with certain devices. It also has a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port to connect your internet modem to the router.

In addition to the single router, Amazon has lowered the price for a Linksys Velop 7 Pro two-pack router to an all-time low of $539.99, or $160 off its $699.99 MSRP. They can cover up to 6,000 square feet. You can also get a three-pack for the router for its lowest price of $699.99 or $200 off its $899.99 MSRP, convering up to 9,000 square feet.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

