Get this SanDisk 512GB compact flash drive for a rock-bottom all-time low price

Having a flash drive to connect to your desktop or laptop is great for backing up critical files or just making them more portable. However, many flash drives also stick out of your desktop or notebook quite notably. The SanDisk Ultra Fit flash drives cut down that profile to a minimum. Right now, you can get one with its biggest storage size for a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the 512GB version of the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.2 Flash Drive is available for a rock-bottom low price of only $32.99. That's a huge 68 percent discount, or $57 off its $89.99 MSRP.

The design of the SanDisk Ultra Fit flash drive doesn't stick out like so many other flash drives. That means you can connect it to your notebook and then travel with it with little to no issues of the drive being knocked off the laptop or damaging its USB port in the process.

The roomy storage of this 512GB model means you can store a lot of data and media files in this small and compact flash drive. Read speeds for this SanDisk drive go up to 130 MB per second. It also comes with SanDisk SecureAccess software that offers 128-bit AES encryption to secure important data. The drive also comes with a five-year limited warranty.

