Get this Wyze Cam V3 wired 1080p security camera for a new rock-bottom low price of $19.98

We have listed the Wyze Cam V3 camera on one of our deals posts before as a solid and affordable security camera that you can use both outside and inside your home. Today, that same camera got a big price drop that brings it down to a new and truly rock-bottom price.

Right now the Wyze Cam V3 is available on Amazon for just $19.98 for a limited time. That's not only a new all-time low price but it's also a $16 discount from its normal $35.98 MSRP.

The Wyze Cam V3 includes an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. That means you can hook it up outside and it will continue to work even during periods of strong rain. Keep in mind that this feature will also require the use of a Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter, which you will have to buy separately.

The camera has a 1080p resolution. It has what Wyze calls a Starlight Sensor which can capture and record video in full color during the night. The camera's motion and sound sensors will allow it to begin recording if it senses something moving or hears something nearby.

If you have a microSD card, the camera includes a slot for such a card. It will allow you to record up to 32GB of video. While you need a Wi-Fi connection to set the camera up initially with the Wyze mobile app, it should record to the card without such a connection afterward.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

