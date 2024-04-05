Monster MacBook Pro with a mammoth 48GB of unified memory is at its lowest price on Amazon

Are you a professional who needs macOS and the very best hardware Apple has to offer? If so, the MacBook Pro (2023) with the M3 Max chip, 48GB of unified memory, and 1TB SSD is now at its lowest price of $3,699 on Amazon.

Inside the M3 Max chip, designed by Apple, is a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. As you can tell from these specs, this laptop is not designed for your general web surfer but people who will be doing intensive tasks such as video and music editing or application development.

Outlining the features of this laptop, the Amazon page says:

SUPERCHARGED BY M3 PRO OR M3 MAX — The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters.

UP TO 22 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.)

BRILLIANT PRO DISPLAY — The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go. (The display has rounded corners at the top. When measured diagonally, the screen is 16.2 inches. Actual viewable area is less.)

FULLY COMPATIBLE — All your pro apps run lightning fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Xcode, Microsoft 365, SideFX Houdini, MathWorks MATLAB, Medivis SurgicalAR, and many of your favorite iPhone and iPad apps. And with macOS, work and play on your Mac are even more powerful. Elevate your presence on video calls. Access information in all-new ways. And discover even more ways to personalize your Mac. (Apps are available on the App Store.)

ADVANCED CAMERA AND AUDIO — Look sharp and sound great with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

CONNECT IT ALL — This MacBook Pro features a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Enjoy fast wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. And you can connect up to two external displays with M3 Pro, or up to four with M3 Max. (Wi‑Fi 6E available in countries and regions where supported.)

MAGIC KEYBOARD WITH TOUCH ID — The backlit Magic Keyboard has a full-height function key row and Touch ID, which gives you a fast, easy, secure way to unlock your laptop and sign in to apps and sites.

ADVANCED SECURITY — Every Mac comes with encryption, robust virus protections, and a powerful firewall system. And free security updates help keep your Mac protected.

WORKS WITH ALL YOUR APPLE DEVICES — You can do amazing things when you use your Apple devices together. Copy something on iPhone and paste it on MacBook Pro. Use your MacBook Pro to answer FaceTime calls or send texts with Messages. And that’s just the beginning.

BUILT TO LAST — The all-aluminum unibody enclosure is exceptionally durable. Free software updates keep things running smoothly for years to come.

This particular MacBook Pro has received 113 ratings on Amazon so far and scores an average of 4.6 stars out of 5 which means customers are happy with it and think it’s an excellent product. Please note that only the Space Black version is available at this new low price.

