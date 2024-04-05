Copilot icon changes for both text and image file copying in Windows 11 22635.3430 build

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.3430, under KB5036992. This new build now lets the Copilot icon change when it senses a user wants to copy either an image or text file, rather than just a text file as in previous Beta Channel builds.

Here is the full change log:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Copilot in Windows] Starting with Build 22635.3286, we began rolling out a new experience for Copilot in Windows that helps showcase the ways that Copilot can accelerate and enhance your work. We’re making an improvement to this experience. Now when you copy both text or image files, the Copilot icon will change appearance and animate to indicate that Copilot can help. When you hover your mouse over the Copilot icon, it will provide a menu of actions that you can take, such as creating a similar image or analyzing an image. If you select an action on the menu, it will launch Copilot with the action ready-to-go. Copilot actions you can take when you mouse over the Copilot icon on the taskbar after copying an image. [Windows Share] We are beginning to roll out again the ability to share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats directly within the Windows share window if you’re signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID. This originally rolled out with Build 22635.2776 but was temporarily disabled to fix some issues. Known issues [General] We are investigating an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may not work after installing this update. [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

Turning on/off Widgets in taskbar settings may refresh the taskbar.

You can check out the full blog post here.