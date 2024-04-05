Logitech G715 wireless mechanical keyboard with a palm rest is down to its lowest price

Here is your chance to get a solid wireless mechanical keyboard with a big discount. The Logitech G715 with clicky switches (GX Blue) is now available at its lowest price on Amazon, saving you 28% off its regular price.

The G715 is a stylish white TKL keyboard with clicky mechanical switches, customizable key caps, swappable top plats, and a few extra features to make gaming and typing comfortable and convenient. For example, it comes with a "cloud-soft" and cloud-looking palm rest to keep your hands comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The wireless keyboard connects to compatible devices with a USB dongle (included in the box). The proprietary Lightspeed standard ensures ultra-fast response and dual sync (keyboard and mouse, for example), saving you an extra port when you connect another Lightspeed-compatible device from Logitech. Alternatively, you can connect the G715 via Bluetooth and use it with your phone, tablet, or another Bluetooth-compatible device.

The keyboard is powered by a non-removable rechargeable battery, which you can charge with a bundled USB-C cable. Logitech says you can expect up to 25 hours on a single charge with full lighting. Speaking of lighting, Logitech Lightsync RGB lets you customize the backlight of each key or select one of multiple Play Mood animations.

The Logitech G715 also has dedicated media keys and a large volume knob for quick volume adjustments.

Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $143.19 | 28% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

