Get this small 1TB Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Not only are standard internal solid-state drives dropping down in price, but so are the ones that are being made for small form factor PCs and for portable gaming PCs like Valve's Steam Deck. Right now, you can get the 1TB version of one of these smaller SSDs for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The 1TB 1TB Sabrent Rocket 2230 internal SSD is currently priced at just $89.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price point, but the SSD is also discounted down $19.94 from its normal $109.95 MSRP.

The Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD uses a PCIe 4.0 interface, which means it can handle read speeds of up to 4,750 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,300 MB/s. It also has data transfer speeds of up to 5 GB/s, and up to 800,000 IOPS (Input/output operations per second).

It also works with PCs that have motherboards that support the older Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots, but it won't perform as quickly as it would with a Gen4 PCIe slot.

The small size of the Sabrent Rocket 2230, combined with its single-sided form factor, means you can install this internal SSD in almost any PC, including the Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally, and more. It also comes with the company's Sabrent Acronis True Image software via download, so you can clone your older SSD and install the data on the new drive.

