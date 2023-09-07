Microsoft Ignite 2023 registration begins for the Nov. 14-17 developer conference in Seattle

Microsoft has just announced that it has opened registration for its Microsoft Ignite 2023 developers conference. Like the 2022 event, Microsoft will host an in-person version of Ignite while also live-streaming a number of its events for free worldwide.

The in-person event will be held in Seattle, Washington, close to Microsoft's own headquarters in Redmond. Specifically, the event will be held on Nov. 14-17 at the Summit building portions of the Seattle Convention Center.

Microsoft Ignite is primarily for IT developers and executives but also covers other software development like data and security. Microsoft is already hyping up the conference with its keynote addresses which will include Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella as well as other major company executives.

Tickets for the in-person Ignite conference currently cost $1,525, but that price will go up to $1,825 on October 11. Companies who purchase three tickets can get one for free. The in-person event will include access to all of the main keynotes, labs, sessions, and parties, plus some free swag.

Here's how Microsoft describes what will happen at the in-person Ignite conference:

Along with access to the online experience, Seattle in-person attendees will have the opportunity to be in the room to witness and learn from live keynotes and breakout sessions, and participate in advanced deep technical interactive labs and live demos. Seattle participants will have direct access to Microsoft experts, Featured Partners, MVP experts, connections with other attendees, exclusive real-world learning opportunities, and a special closing celebration! Seattle attendees will leave the event with sustainably minded event swag and digital swag.

If you can't attend, or can't spend the money, Microsoft will live stream the main keynotes along with the event's sessions, for free on Nov 15-16. Here's what you can expect from the live-stream version:

Microsoft Ignite attendees can access everything in the digital venue, including live-stream keynotes, breakout sessions, and discussions. Online participants will have access to the entire on-demand session catalog, speaker directory, attendee directory, attendee networking, session scheduler tools, and Featured Partner resources. Engage with presenters and other attendees and ask questions through interactive session chat—both digital and in person.

It will be interesting to see what new IT products will be revealed at Ignite 2023 and how they will tie into Microsoft's current AI services strategy.