Get this TeamGroup 4TB SATA internal SSD for its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you have a new gaming PC, getting a solid-state drive storage update likely means you get a PCIe SSD stick. If you have an older PC, you will likely need a 2.50-inch SATA-compatible internal SSD. With prices continuing to drop, you can now get a 4TB SATA SSD for prices that would be unthinkable just a couple of years ago.

Right now, the TeamGroup QX 4TB SATA internal solid-state drive has a price of just $140.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this product and a discount of $22 off its $162.99 MSRP.

The SSD uses SLC Caching technology with read speeds of up to 560 Mb/s and write speeds of up to 500MB/s. While that's not nearly as fast as the more recent PCie-based internal SSD products, it's still much faster than the older physical hard drives for storage speeds.

The 4TB model can also keep working for at least 1000TBW, which means that it will last through 1,000 written terabytes of data, so it should last you for years to come.

TeamGroup is also selling a 2TB model of the same SATA internal SSD for $60.99 at Amazon or $9 off its $69.99 MSRP. It lasts for at least 690TBW of data.

