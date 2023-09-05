Save over $100 on this Netgear Nighthawk WiFi router and extender right now at Amazon

If you want to make sure your home has a solid WiFi signal for your home network and all of your wireless devices, you might want to think about getting a mesh router with an extender. Right now, you can get both the router and the extender together for a big discount at Amazon.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Mesh WiFi Router and Satellite Extender is currently priced at just $129 at Amazon. That's $100.99 off this two-pack's normal $229.99 MSRP.

The router supports up to WiFi 6 speeds and uses a quad-core 1.7GHz processor and four internal antennas. Combined with the Satellite Extender, this Netgear router has a range of up to 3,000 square feet and can safely connect up to 35 WiFi-enabled devices.

The main router has a port to connect your internet modem and a gigabit Ethernet port. The satellite extender has its own gigabit Ethernet port, so in addition to expanding your WiFi coverage, you can connect it directly to a device like a smart TV or game console.

You can download the Netgear Armor app for your smartphone to add security features and parental controls to monitor and keep your kids from seeing things they should not see online. The Armor services come with a 30-day free trial before a paid fee.

If you have a bigger home, you can keep expanding the mesh WiFi network by 1,500 square feet with additional Nighthawk satellite extenders. They are also discounted down to $102 at Amazon, or $47.99 off its $149.99 MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.