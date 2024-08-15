Get this two pack Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router bundle for its lowest price ever

If you want to get the fastest wireless router for your home network, you have to get one that supports the recently launched Wi-Fi 7 standard. We have seen these routers slowly go down in price since they were introduced about a year ago. Right now you can get a two-pack bundle of the Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for its lowest price ever.

At the moment, the two-pack Linksys Velop Pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router bundle is available for $524.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $175 price cut from its $699.99 MSRP.

Each of these routers supports three wireless bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) that offer a combined download speed of up to 10 Gbps. The signal from each router can cover up to 3,000 square feet so this two-router bundle can cover up to 6,000 square feet which is great if you have a big home or a multi-level house.

The routers support up to 200 connected devices at once., and you can set up the router so that it prioritizes certain devices, such as game consoles, laptops, and smart TVs, above others. Setting up these routers is done via the Linksys mobile app. The app includes parental controls for the routers and guest access can also be set up for when friends drop by.

Each router has four 1 Gbps Ethernet ports for wired connections with certain devices. It also has a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port to connect your internet modem to the router.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.