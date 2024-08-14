Get a new Google Pixel 9 from Amazon and receive up to a $200 gift card for free

Earlier this week, at its big Pixel media event, Google officially announced the latest members of the Pixel smartphone family: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you want to preorder the unlocked version of one or more of these phones, you might want to consider getting them from Amazon.

That's because the retailer is offering a $100 or $200 Amazon gift card for no additional cost with the purchase of a new Pixel 9 phone. Specifically, the Pixel 9 gets you a $100 Amazon gift card, and buying either a Google Pixel 9 Pro or a Pixel 9 Pro XL will get you a $200 Amazon gift card.

The amount of the gift card will be sent separately from the Pixel 9 phone and will be the same no matter which storage size you pick from these phones. You have until August 28 to take advantage of the Amazon gift card deal with these phones. If you decide to return the phone, you will also need to return the gift card as well, or you will be charged $100 or $200.

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will have 6.3-inch displays, with a bigger 6.8-inch display for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The standard Pixel 9 will have 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will have 16 GB of RAM. All of them will have the new Tensor G4 processor, which will support running Google's Gemini Nano with Multimodality LLM for onboard generative AI.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.