Amazon UK: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 128 GB/8 GB hits lowest price

If you're in the UK and looking for a new tablet that's capable but won't break the bank then you need to check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 which has been discounted 23% to its lowest-ever price. This model comes packed with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM - this should be acceptable for many people, especially at the price it's at.

For a bit of background, this tablet was released in October 2023, so while it's getting on a bit now, it's still under one year old. It shipped with Android 13 but has been upgraded to Android 14 and is expected to get Android 15, according to reports.

The Galaxy Tab A9 also includes an octa-core Mediatek Helio G99 (6 nm) processor which will ensure smooth operations on the tablet. Coupled with the good 8 GB of RAM, it's pretty unlikely you'll run into any lagging issues.

The display is a TFT LCD that measures 8.7 inches. It has a resolution of 800 x 1,340 pixels and just a ppi density of 179, which is pretty low, but given the low cost, you can't ask for too much.

One thing OEMs like to focus on is the camera, however, this was not the case with the Galaxy Tab A9. It features an 8 MP rear camera that can shoot 1080p video at 30 fps and on the front there is a 2 MP camera. If you're not a heavy camera user, you should be okay.

The battery is a 5100 mAh Li-Po that is non-removable (of course). It can be charged at 15 W, nothing really to write home about. On the audio side, this tablet has stereo speakers, good for watching movies, and a 2.5 mm jack for you to connect headphones if you're out in public.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (128 GB / 8 GB) for just £160.99 - Graphite, Navy, Silver

