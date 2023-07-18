Get this WD_Black 4TB internal SSD made for the PS5 for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Sony's PlayStation 5 console only has 825GB of onboard storage. That's the bad news. The good news is, unlike other consoles, we won't mention here, it's easy to get inside the PS5 and swap out its SSD for one with more storage and more performance.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Western Digital WD_Black SN850P internal SSD for just $309.99. This was just launched a few weeks ago, but it already has a big $240 discount from its normal $549.99 MSRP.

This internal SSD, while it can be used to expand storage for gaming PCs, has been designed specifically for the PS5. It includes a heatsink that's been made to fix inside the console's storage location.

The PCIe Gen4 SSD also offers high performance as well, with up to 7,300 MB/s for read speeds and up to 6,300 MB/s for write speeds. The 4TB version should be able to hold up to 100 PS5 games in storage, so you shouldn't have to delete games from your drive as much.

In addition to the 4TB storage model, the WD_Black SN850P SSD comes in a 2TB storage option. Both are at current all-time price lows on Amazon.

