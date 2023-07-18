Nvidia 536.67 WHQL adds RTX 4060 Ti 16GB support, DLSS 3 for Portal: Prelude RTX, more

Today is the launch day of Nvidia's latest middle-end graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM. And, as usual, a new graphics card launch requires a new graphics driver to provide the necessary support and optimizations. Version 536.67 WHQL introduces compatibility with the RTX 4060 Ti, plus DLSS 3 support for Portal: Prelude RTX and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

What is new in Nvidia 536.67 WHQL?

Here is the official changelog from Nvidia:

Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

DLSS 3 support for Portal: Prelude RTX and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

DLSS 2 support for Remnant II.

Resizable BAR support for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

And here are the bugfixes:

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon for Ampere-based GPUs [3952556]

The list of known bugs and issues includes the following:

[Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]

This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running Stable Diffusion and DaVinci Resolve. This will be addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676]

And here are the problems not caused by NVIDIA drivers:

Under Windows 10, clone mode across graphics processors is handled by the Windows OS, and not by the NVIDIA driver. Consequently, there are no controls for cross-adapter clone mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel under Windows 10. Functionality of some display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel may be affected if cross- adapter clone mode is enabled through the Windows Control Panel. In this case, use the Windows Control Panel to adjust display settings. Because cross-adapter clone mode is handled by the Windows 10 OS, there are no display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel if no display is connected to the NVIDIA GPU on Optimus notebooks.

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663] To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

You can download NVIDIA 536.67 driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).