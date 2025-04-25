Grab the Fitbit Versa 4 for $149.95 with 25% off

Right now, the Fitbit Versa 4 is on sale for $149.95 (purchase link towards the end of the article), which puts it at 25% off its regular price. One thing to keep in mind about the Versa 4 is that it’s not trying to be a full-on smartwatch like those running Wear OS or Apple's watchOS. You're mostly getting the basics: core features, a few Google integrations, and Alexa support. Third-party apps are not part of the picture, aside from changing up the clock faces.

That said, if you’re after solid health tracking, long battery life, and built-in tools like Google Wallet and Maps, the Versa 4 is a solid pick. Here are the key highlights:

Fitness tracking : Daily Readiness Score, Built-in GPS, workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes, 24/7 heart rate, 40+ exercise modes, auto tracking, 50m water resistant

: Daily Readiness Score, Built-in GPS, workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes, 24/7 heart rate, 40+ exercise modes, auto tracking, 50m water resistant Sleep tracking : Profile, stages, score, smart wake, do not disturb

: Profile, stages, score, smart wake, do not disturb Health monitoring : Stress Management, reflection, SpO2, health dashboard, breathing, menstrual tracking, mindfulness

: Stress Management, reflection, SpO2, health dashboard, breathing, menstrual tracking, mindfulness Smart features : On-wrist calls/texts/notifications (Bluetooth), customizable faces, Fitbit Pay, Alexa, Google Wallet & Maps

: On-wrist calls/texts/notifications (Bluetooth), customizable faces, Fitbit Pay, Alexa, Google Wallet & Maps Battery life : 6+ days

: 6+ days Compatibility : iOS 15+, Android 9+

: iOS 15+, Android 9+ Technical specs: Temp range (-14° to 113°F), Bluetooth 5.0, Max altitude (28,000 ft)

This deal applies to multiple color options:

