Grab the Fitbit Versa 4 for $149.95 with 25% off

FitBit Versa 4

Right now, the Fitbit Versa 4 is on sale for $149.95 (purchase link towards the end of the article), which puts it at 25% off its regular price. One thing to keep in mind about the Versa 4 is that it’s not trying to be a full-on smartwatch like those running Wear OS or Apple's watchOS. You're mostly getting the basics: core features, a few Google integrations, and Alexa support. Third-party apps are not part of the picture, aside from changing up the clock faces.

That said, if you’re after solid health tracking, long battery life, and built-in tools like Google Wallet and Maps, the Versa 4 is a solid pick. Here are the key highlights:

  • Fitness tracking: Daily Readiness Score, Built-in GPS, workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes, 24/7 heart rate, 40+ exercise modes, auto tracking, 50m water resistant
  • Sleep tracking: Profile, stages, score, smart wake, do not disturb
  • Health monitoring: Stress Management, reflection, SpO2, health dashboard, breathing, menstrual tracking, mindfulness
  • Smart features: On-wrist calls/texts/notifications (Bluetooth), customizable faces, Fitbit Pay, Alexa, Google Wallet & Maps
  • Battery life: 6+ days
  • Compatibility: iOS 15+, Android 9+
  • Technical specs: Temp range (-14° to 113°F), Bluetooth 5.0, Max altitude (28,000 ft)

This deal applies to multiple color options:

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
