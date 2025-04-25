Apple's 2025 MacBook Air is now available at its lowest price yet

Last month, Apple unveiled its 2025 MacBook Air, featuring slight upgrades and a reduced starting price. Now, thanks to new discounts from Amazon US, the updated MacBook Air is available at an even more affordable price.

The 13-inch Apple 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB SSD is now priced at $1,092. The model with 256GB of storage is available for $909, while the version featuring 24GB of memory and 512GB of storage is priced at $1,272. You can place your order through the links below:

The new MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to the powerful yet efficient M4 chip. Additionally, it can now power two 6K displays while keeping the built-in display on—a significant improvement over previous MacBook Air models, which could only support two external monitors when the built-in display was closed.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors, delivering an excellent viewing experience. The upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera, along with three microphones and four speakers featuring Spatial Audio, makes this MacBook Air perfect for video calls. It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

