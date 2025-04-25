Lian Li SP750 SFX PSU is now 21% off, ideal for AMD 9070 XT, Nvidia 5070 Ti, and more

If you are looking to power your new system or upgrade an existing one and are looking for something SFF (small form factor) then Lian Li has a great deal currently that is absolutely worth considering. The firm's SP750, which is an SFF 750-watt SMPS, is once again selling at its lowest price in the last six months, at just $102 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

I personally have been using the SP750 in my own rig for the last three and a half years and it has been nothing but great. For those wondering, my desktop comprises an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 2x 16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 G.Skill RAM, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and a couple of SSDs.

The unit is said to provide 62 amperes on its +12 volt rail, or approx 744 watts. Thus, with the SP750, you can power GPUs like the AMD RX 9070 XT, 9070, as well as Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti, or 5070. Just make sure though that your processor is not very power hungry, so something like the Intel i9-14900KS, is best avoided.

In terms of protective circuitry, the Lian Li SFX SP750 packs OCP (over current protection), OPP (over power), UVP (under voltage), OVP (over voltage), OTP (thermal) and SCP (short circuit).

It is fully modular and comes with the following cables: ATX12V Connector x1, 2 x 8 PIN PCIe Connector x1, 1 x 8 PIN PCIe Connector x1, 24-pin Motherboard Connector x1.

Third-party media reviews suggest this 80+ gold-rated PSU has great efficiency at around 300-500 watts, especially at 230 volts AC (via erstwhile AnandTech), although the in-rush current will also be higher at this voltage. It also has good ripple suppression and decent transient response (via TechPowerUp).

Get the Lian Li SP750 SFX PSU at the link below:

LIAN LI SP 750 Performance SFX Form Factor Power Supply - SP750: $101.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.