iRobot is selling refurbished Roomba 960's for only $149.99 at Newegg

Over on Newegg you can grab a Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum at 16% off for just $149.99, which is a saving of $30 off the normal $179.99 refurbished list price of this Alexa and Google Assistant supported Robot vacuum cleaner. It's the cheapest we've ever seen if you consider Amazon is selling the same thing for $50 more.

A few of its highlighted specs can be viewed below.

Powerful performance and powerful pick-up.

It won't stop till the job is done.

Navigates in neat rows.

Ideal for homes with pets.

Learns your life, listens to your voice.

Please note that this is a refurbished product, which works and looks like new. Backed by free shipping and a 30-day no questions asked refund option at Newegg.

iRobot even offers a slightly longer warranty if you register the product directly with them.

iRobot' Certified Restored robots are refurbished robots from our latest lineup, tested for functionality, serviced, and thoroughly cleaned, packaged in a new box with all the essentials, and backed by a 90-day Warranty. (more details)

Here is also an overview of it's new price history. (Source)

Newegg customers have given iRobot a rating of 83%. This deal is subject to availability.

