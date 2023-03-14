A leak reveals the date of Microsoft's upcoming Build conference

Every year, Microsoft holds a global developer conference, where it talks about its latest tools that make life easier for developers and customers. In 2022, Microsoft had the Build developers conference on May 24-26, and this year, the dates are almost the same. According to @_h0x0d_ (Twitter), a reliable Microsoft leaker, this year's Build will happen on May 23-25, 2023.

The Build 2023 will be a three-day conference registered developers can attend in-person in Seattle for the first time since 2019 (last year's conference was still held online). Other developers and customers can watch Microsoft unveil its latest developments during a two-day global digital event on May 23-24, 2023.

Microsoft moved away from announcing consumer-facing products during its Build conference (remember Windows Phone 8.1 on Build 2014?), so you probably should not expect anything major for Windows 11 or Surface. Still, there might be room for some Windows or Edge-related announcements. And with Microsoft going full steam ahead with AI, expect the company to spend a lot of time talking about artificial intelligence.

Microsoft should publicly announce the Build 2023 dates and open registration in the upcoming weeks. More details and schedules will follow.