Get Crucial X8 2TB and 4TB Portable SSDs for prices cut down as much as 48%

Everyone needs more storage space for things like photos, videos, and especially for games. If you want fast access to your files and games, and you can't expand your internal drives, the only way to go is with a portable solid-state drive. Crucial is selling the 2TB and 4TB versions of its Crucial X8 portable SDDs for a big discount on Amazon.

Right now the Crucial X8 2TB model is discounted down to $129.99, That's a big 41 percent price drop from its normal $219.99 price tag. The 4TB model has an even better deal. It's discounted down to $249.99. That's a huge 48 percent discount compared to its standard $479.99 price.

Both of these portable SSDs have read speeds of up to 1050 MB per second. That makes them perfect for connecting to your PC, your smartphone or tablet, or even your game console to store extra files and apps. They are also highly durable and are able to withstand a fall from as high as 7.5 feet. That means you can take this portable drive on the go and not have to worry about losing valuable data due to shock from a fall. The Crucial X8 drives come with two cables; a USB-C to USB-A cord, and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.