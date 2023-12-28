This Acer Aspire desktop PC with 13th-gen Intel i5 CPU is at its lowest price of $539.99

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t go out and buy yourself a brand new desktop computer, especially when this Acer Aspire TC-1700-UR12 has been discounted by 21% from $679.99 to $539.99, putting it at its lowest price ever.

This computer comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13400 10-core processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11. With so much memory, it’s ideal for anything from light web browsing to heavy programming.

Describing the PC, Amazon writes:

ROBUST COMPUTING HUB: Tackle any task—from basic computing to multimedia entertainment—every time you power up this beastly machine. Easily expandable and driven by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it has the speed, power and storage to do more—everyday!

13th Generation Intel Core i5-13400 10-Core Processor (Up to 4.6GHz) | Intel UHD Graphics 730

16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Memory (up to 32GB) | 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD | Secure Digital (SD) Card Reader

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) supports dual-stream Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, including UL MU-MIMO | Bluetooth 5.3 | 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

1 - USB 3.2 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps) (Front) | 2 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (1 Front and 1 Rear) | 4 - USB 2.0 Ports (Rear) | 1 - HDMI 1.4b Port and 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port (Rear) | 1 - Ethernet RJ-45 Port (Rear)

USB Keyboard and Mouse Included | Windows 11 Home

In terms of reviews, this PC scores 3.8 stars overall on Amazon based on 12 reviews. The product has been on Amazon since June so it’s still quite new.

