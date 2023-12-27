The Echo Show 8 smart display is priced at an all time low for Amazon Prime members

Even though the holiday shopping season is officially over, there are still some discounts you can check out on Amazon. If you are a member of the Amazon Prime service, you can get a deep discount on the 2023 edition of the company's Echo Show 8 smart display.

Amazon Prime members can get the Echo Show 8 for just $89.99 for a limited time. That's an all-time low price for the smart display, and also a $60 discount off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The discounted price of the 2023 edition of the Echo Show 8 is only available in a black color option. It has an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display. You can use it as a digital photo screen, a video screen that supports Amazon Prime Video, or as a way to conduct video calls with its 13MP camera that supports auto-framing and noise reduction technology.

Of course, you can also stream music on the Echo Show 8, and it can be used to view what your security cameras see inside and outside your house. The speakers on the display have been improved from the previous generation by adding support for spatial audio. The smart display can also be set up as a smart home hub for devices that support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread platforms.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, the good news is that the company is still offering access to the service with a 30-day free trial for new members that can be canceled at any time.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

