Get the OnePlus Open with a 12% discount for a limited time

For anyone out there with a big phone budget, take a look at the OnePlus Open foldable from phone firm OnePlus. This device typically costs $1,699.99 but with the 12% discount you would be saving $200 and paying $1,499.99.

For this price, you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, dual SIM, a 4805 mAh batter, 67W fast charging, a Hasselblad camera, and a 120Hz fluid display. Discussing the phone in more detail, Amazon writes:

Free 6 months of Google One and 3 months of Youtube Premium with purchase of OnePlus Open. (New accounts only for each service to qualify)

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. *Comparison does not include flip-style foldable phones. Thinnest measurement excludes rear-facing camera.

Premium Displays: OnePlus Open features a 6.31" exterior display & 7.82" foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

Multitasking: Take multitasking to the next level with Open Canvas, which allows instant app-switching & drag-and-drop functionality across apps. With our iconic OxygenOS design language, the OnePlus Open is fast & smooth across all scenarios - gaming, entertainment, working, and more.

Camera: The OnePlus Open features a powerful triple camera array co-developed with Hasselblad. These include a primary 48MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscope zoom lens. Capture pro-grade portraits with natural bokeh & high color accuracy or shoot stories in Dolby Vision HDR format.

Performance: With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus Open is a powerhouse for graphics intensive apps, games, or content. The device comes charge-ready with 67W Fast Charging, getting you from 1-100% in 43 minutes.

This phone has an average rating of 3.9 stars based on 34 ratings suggesting customers thought it was a good product. 60% of those who left ratings gave it five stars. The phone is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

