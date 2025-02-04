Don't miss JBL Xtreme 4, Klipsch One Plus Bluetooth speakers as they hit lowest ever prices

If you prefer a setup with dedicated AV receivers and speakers then you can grab the Onkyo TX-NR6100 which is currently at its lowest-ever price.

Others may prefer a soundbar which is much simpler to set up. In that case, some of the most popular soundbar products like the JBL with BAR 9.1, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc as well as the Sub Mini and Sub 4 are selling at their best prices.

However, not everyone may be after a higher-end audio experience but they may still want to have something that sounds decent and is portable such that there is no fuss about placements, wires, and all that sort of thing. That's where Bluetooth speakers come in.

Today, JBL, one of the most popular audio gear makers out there, is offering its Xtreme 4 Bluetooth 5.3 speaker at its lowest price via Amazon. The product is priced at just ~$256:

JBL Xtreme 4 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Powerful Sound and Deep Bass, IP67 Waterproof, 24 Hours of Playtime, Powerbank, PartyBoost for Multi-Speaker Pairing (Camo/Black/Blue): $255.45 (Amazon US)

The JBL Xtreme 4 is waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating. In terms of audio power, it packs two pairs of woofers and tweeters. While the woofers can produce 30 watts RMS each at both charging mode as well as battery mode, the tweeters deliver 30 watts RMS each at charging mode but that drops down to 15 watts in battery mode. Thus, you will always get a higher bass output. Speaking of bass, the Xtreme 4 also comes with passive radiators.

It can also connect with JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers and music sharing is supported via JBL AuraCast.

Besides the Xtreme 4, you can also have a look at The One Plus Premium from Klipsch which goes for a more aesthetically pleasing wooden texture finish.

It packs dual 2.25-inch full range drivers and a 4.5-inch "high excursion" woofer plus a pair of opposing 4.5-inch passive radiators. The total output is 60 watts (may not be RMS). Klipsch promises a frequency response of 55 to 20,000 Hz.

Like the JBL Xtreme 4, the Klipsch The One Plus Premium also features Bluetooth version 5.3. Get it at the link below:

Klipsch The One Plus Premium Bluetooth Speaker System with Two 2.25” Full Range Drivers, 4.5” Woofer, Bluetooth 5.3 with Up to 40 ft. of Distance, Walnut: $149.95 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.