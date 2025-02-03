Save 39% on 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card

Seagate recently discounted its 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card to a new all-time low of just $199.99, but the deal quickly ended, returning the price to much higher. If you missed the offer, today is a good day to consider upgrading your Xbox Storage once again. The 2TB Storage Expansion Card is now available with a 39% discount, which dropped the price of the card to just $219.99 on Amazon.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are a quick and easy way to expand your Xbox drive capacity while also making sure the expanded storage remains compatible with the next-gen games. No need to disassemble your console or even use any tools—just rotate the Xbox and plug the card into its dedicated port, just like a regular USB drive or cable.

True, you can use regular USB-based storage, like a massive HDD (Xbox will soon work with drives larger than 16TB, which is neat for large game collections), but the latest games made for Xbox Series X|S only work from either internal storage or Expansion Cards. All games stored on your card support all Xbox Velocity Architecture features, such as fast loading time or Quick Resume. You can also use your Expansion Card to move games between consoles or play them directly from the card without copying them to internal storage.

Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards are officially licensed by Microsoft, and they come with a limited three-year warranty for peace of mind.

2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card - $219.99 | 39% off on Amazon

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.