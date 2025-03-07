AMD announces prices and launch date of new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D

The Ryzen 9950X3D. Image: AMD

AMD has finally announced the release date and prices of its upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors. The Ryzen 9 9900X3D and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D are coming March 12, 2025, priced at $599 and $699, respectively. The date was announced by AMD's Jack Huynh on X:

The world's best processor for gaming and content creation is almost here. ​



Available starting March 12th​

Ryzen 9 9950X3D - $699​

Ryzen 9 9900X3D - $599​



A huge thank you to our incredible community of gamers, creators, and innovators for your continued support. Together,… pic.twitter.com/ino6ZNMvi6 — Jack Huynh (@JackMHuynh) March 7, 2025

AMD announced these chips at CES 2025 and also shared performance gains that customers can expect from them.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is the flagship model with 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen5 architecture. It operates at max speeds of up to 5.7GHz with a nominal TDP of 170W. However, it is not clocks or the number of cores that make X3D chips from AMD special. A large amount of stacked 3D V-Cache (second generation) enables significant performance gains over "regular" models. The Ryzen 9 9950X3 has 144MB of L3 cache, which is a 64MB increase over the standard Ryzen 9 9950X.

As for the lower-tier model, the Ryzen 9 9900X3D, it is a 12-core/24-thread part with 140MB of L3 cache, 120 TDP, and up to 5.5GHz clocks.

Both Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D are launching at the same price as their predecessors, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D, which were launched in February 2023. However, unlike previous-generation Ryzen processors with 3D cache, this generation supports overclocking thanks to cache improvements. In previous-gen Ryzen 3D models, overclocking was limited to avoid stability issues.