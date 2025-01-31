AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is now avialble at its lowest price with a 14% discount

AMD has discounted its entry-level Ryzen 5 9600X processor to a new all-time low price. Right now, you can get this 6-core, 12-thread AM5 processor for just $240, which is 14% off its list price.

The Ryzen 5 9600X is AMD's most affordable processor from the Ryzen 9000 Series. It works with AM5 motherboards and operates at the base clock of 3.9GHz. It can boost itself all the way up to 5.4GHz, plus you can overclock it on compatible motherboards (B- and X-series 600 and 800 series chipset boards).

Additionally, the processor has 32MB of level-three (L3) cache, PCIe Gen 5 connectivity for the latest and fastest graphics cards and solid-state drives, and DDR5 memory support. Note that AM5 processors and motherboards do not support DDR4 memory, so if you want to upgrade from an older system with DDR4 RAM, upgrading memory is a must.

It is also worth noting that the Ryzen 5 9600X has integrated graphics, which allows you to use your computer without a discrete graphics card; just do not expect it to be capable of running the latest AAA games. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics has two cores operating at a frequency of 2,200MHz with USB Type-C DisplayPort mode.

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a relatively cool chip with a TDP of 65W. However, keep in mind that it comes with no inbox cooling solution, so a third-party air cooler is also necessary to use the processor. AMD says the maximum operating temperature before thermal protections kick in is 95C.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.