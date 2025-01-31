Sonos Arc, Beam Dolby Atmos soundars, Sub 4/Mini wireless subwoofers are at lowest prices

Soundbars have become a popular way to consume audio at home and that is because they are relatively simple and easy to set up, especially for home theatres. Currently, some of the most popular soundbar products like the JBL with BAR 9.1, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc are selling at the lowest prices.

Unlike the BAR 9.1 and S95TR 9.1.5, the Arc does not feature a subwoofer. The good news is that you can grab them separately as Sonos has brought the prices of the Sub 4 and Sub Mini down to their lowest (purchase links below).

The Sub 4 employs Dual 5-inch x 8-inch elliptical woofers that face inward for a force-cancelling effect, which is said to enhance bass response. For those not familiar, force cancelling works since the drivers are acoustically in phase as they face each other even though are out of phase mechanically. With the help of this technology, Sonos claims that the Sub 4 can go down to 25 Hz.

The Sub Mini works on a similar principle and it too claims to go down to 25 Hz even though it has a smaller woofer surface area with dual 6-inch drivers.

Both the subwoofer models are powered by Class D amplifiers and thus they should be quite power efficient too. Speaking of power, Sonos does not mention the specific RMS output wattage of these subwoofers although media and user reviews typically say they have plenty of sound.

Besides Arc, the Beam Gen 2 soundbar is also available at a good price and it is also compatible with the Sub 4 and Sub Mini. Get it at the link below:

