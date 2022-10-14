Lightning Deal: LOVCUBE 9" Digital Photo Frame 28% off (WiFi and non WiFi)

Over on Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can save 28% on a LOVCUBE 9" Digital Photo Frame. Normally costing $69.99, it is on sale today for $50.39, which is a savings of $19.60. This is a lightning deal, and as of writing 37% of available stock has already been claimed.
- WIDE RANGE ANGLE: The IPS Panel of the frame offers better image and visual performance stemming from having a higher color depth, claims to display your photos with rich colors and remarkable image quality.
- SUPPORT MP3 MUSIC AND HD VIDEO FORMATS: Plays MP3 music and popular HD video formats including MP4 and MKV videos encoded with H.264 and MPEG4, at resolutions up to 1080P. Sound is played through built-in speaker or 3.5mm headphone jack
- BIG ICONS ON DESK BACKGROUND: Big icons on the desk background to make sure that older peopel can handle the frame easily
- EASY PLUG AND PLAY: Set up your Frame in minutes; Just insert a USB stick or a memory card (SD/SDHC) to instantly display your favorite photos and videos on the LOVCUBE Digital Picture Frame. Adjustable slideshow order, speed, and transition effects to fit your viewing preference!
- PACKED WITH FEATURES: Built-in Clock and Calendar functions; Energy saving Motion Sensor automatically turns the frame on and off; intuitive remote control included.
This deal is for the non WiFi variant, if you want (a slightly smaller 8-inch but with) WiFi support, it costs an additional $13.69, which by the way is also already discounted from its $89 list price and almost 90% claimed as of writing.
These items qualify for free delivery, and the standard warranty can be extended by 2- or 3-years from $4.99 ands up depending on the model. As a reminder, this is a lightning deal, so it will end after stock is depleted. You can check out other Deals of the Day and lightning deals here.
- LOVCUBE 9" Digital Frame (non WiFi) for $50.39 (list price $69.99)
- LOVCUBE 8" Digital Frame (with WiFi) for $64.08 (list price $89)
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
