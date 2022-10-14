Lightning Deal: LOVCUBE 9" Digital Photo Frame 28% off (WiFi and non WiFi)

Over on Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can save 28% on a LOVCUBE 9" Digital Photo Frame. Normally costing $69.99, it is on sale today for $50.39, which is a savings of $19.60. This is a lightning deal, and as of writing 37% of available stock has already been claimed.

: The IPS Panel of the frame offers better image and visual performance stemming from having a higher color depth, claims to display your photos with rich colors and remarkable image quality. SUPPORT MP3 MUSIC AND HD VIDEO FORMATS : Plays MP3 music and popular HD video formats including MP4 and MKV videos encoded with H.264 and MPEG4, at resolutions up to 1080P. Sound is played through built-in speaker or 3.5mm headphone jack

: Big icons on the desk background to make sure that older peopel can handle the frame easily EASY PLUG AND PLAY : Set up your Frame in minutes; Just insert a USB stick or a memory card (SD/SDHC) to instantly display your favorite photos and videos on the LOVCUBE Digital Picture Frame. Adjustable slideshow order, speed, and transition effects to fit your viewing preference!

This deal is for the non WiFi variant, if you want (a slightly smaller 8-inch but with) WiFi support, it costs an additional $13.69, which by the way is also already discounted from its $89 list price and almost 90% claimed as of writing.

These items qualify for free delivery, and the standard warranty can be extended by 2- or 3-years from $4.99 ands up depending on the model. As a reminder, this is a lightning deal, so it will end after stock is depleted. You can check out other Deals of the Day and lightning deals here.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.