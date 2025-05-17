Limited time deal: The Garmin Forerunner 265 is back to its lowest price yet

If you have been patiently waiting for a discount on a top-tier running watch, your moment might just have arrived. Amazon currently has both the Garmin Forerunner 265 and its smaller sibling, the Forerunner 265S, listed at a tasty $349.99. That is a solid $100 off the usual $449.99 retail price, matching the lowest figure we have seen for these models (purchase links towards the bottom of the article).

For those unfamiliar, the Forerunner 265 series is a high-performance smartwatch built for runners and multisport athletes. One of the biggest upgrades is the bright, colorful AMOLED touchscreen. It's a major improvement over older Garmin displays and stays easily readable even in direct sunlight. Of course, Garmin keeps the physical buttons too, which is great when you're mid-run or dealing with sweaty hands.

The watch comes in two sizes to suit different wrists. The standard Forerunner 265 has a 46mm case and a 1.3-inch display, while the 265S trims things down to a 42mm case with a 1.1-inch screen, ideal if you prefer a smaller fit. Interestingly, the smaller 265S actually offers slightly better battery life, with up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours with GPS. The larger model isn't far behind, giving you up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours of GPS use.

This watch is packed with features. You get highly accurate positioning thanks to multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology. There is 8GB of internal memory for music storage from services like Spotify. Garmin Pay is also on board for contactless payments. For dedicated athletes, the metrics are extensive: Training Readiness, Training Status, HRV Status, advanced sleep analysis, Body Battery energy monitoring, wrist-based running dynamics, and wrist-based running power. It also offers daily suggested workouts and tracks over 30 activities, including triathlons. Smart notifications from your paired Android or Apple smartphone are standard, and the watch runs on Garmin's own robust operating system.

