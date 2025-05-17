Galaxy Z Fold7 and G Fold may feature titanium backplate for slimmer, stronger build

We are soon approaching the second Unpacked event of the year, where Samsung is expected to launch its premium foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. There are also speculations that Samsung could debut or at least showcase the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and its first triple-folding phone.

Previous rumors have suggested that the company has opted for a G-shaped design for its upcoming tri-folding phone, which could be called the Galaxy G Fold. The Galaxy G Fold is expected to feature a 10-inch display when unfolded. Moreover, reports suggest that Samsung could use a punch-hole camera instead of under-display technology due to the latter's weaker photo output.

Now, a fresh report by Korean publication The Elec claims that Samsung could use a titanium backplate on its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy G Fold. Notably, this would make the foldable more durable and slim. Samsung has previously used a titanium backplate on its Galaxy Z Fold6 SE foldable, which was exclusive to China and South Korea.

The report adds that titanium was chosen to help reduce the thickness of both foldable devices. Although titanium is difficult to manufacture, it is lightweight and durable. The titanium backplate, often referred to as "internal hinge" in marketing terms, supports the area between the foldable display and the hinge.

Samsung could also trim down the thickness by removing the digitizer that the company introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold3 to support S-Pen input. There are also rumors that Samsung could implement Apple Pencil technology in the Galaxy Z Fold7, which will further reduce the thickness.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is also expected to be a bit taller and wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold6. A thinner profile would overall enhance its in-hand experience. The company has also said to have reduced the thickness of the bezel as well on the Z Fold7.