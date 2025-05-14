The Fire 10 HD Tablet is up to 42% off with Amazon's Deals of the Day

The latest gen Fire HD 10 Tablet, which was launched in 2023, is currently 36% off bringing its $139.99 list price down to just $89.99. For that price, you get a whole lot of tablet with a choice of colors in Black, Lilac or Ocean. We've included a look of the more important specs below.

10.1" 1080p full HD display; (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi)

32 or 64 GB of internal storage (1TB with microSD)

2.0GHz octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM

Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa

5 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p HD video recording

Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi

USB-C fast charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box.

In case you missed it, the Fire 10 HD also qualifies for the new AI features that Amazon is bringing to its current-gen Fire tablets at no extra cost, the new suite of AI features includes Writing Assist, Wallpaper Creator, Webpage Summaries, and more which we detailed here.

This deal has free shipping even without Prime, and allows for free returns if you are not satisfied with the product. You can also add an optional two-year Protection Plan for $22.99. You'll have to be okay with purchasing the ad-supported variant at that price, though.

The 32- and 64GB ad-free options are available in all colors for $104.99, which is 32% ($50) off the list price. You can find all of the Deal of the Day offers right here.

With Lockscreen Ads:

Without Lockscreen Ads:

In addition, you can save a further 20% with an eligible trade-in.

The tablet ships from and is sold by Amazon.com and is eligible for return, refund, or replacement within 30 days of receipt.

